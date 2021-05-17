PASTA WORK Challenge DAY #5

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribble!
Here I have my new work! When I was about to set up a new work I was thinking about what it should be! The only word that came to my mind was PASTA. How do you like it?
I found suitable colors then draw butterflies pasta and gathered it in one illustration.
It is my fresh experiment with wrapped typography, bright colors and PASTA!
Look forward to your feedbacks and comments 😊😍❤️😘