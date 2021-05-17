Hey, I'm alive

Hey, guys. It's been almost a year since I last posted, and I want to get back on track.

The third season of one of my favorite cartoons, Final Space, is out now, and I've had a little child's wish to imagine what I might look like in this universe. And what's an imagination without motion, I thought? So I decided to practice facial animation in the style of Final Space. Anyway, if you've seen it, you'll know what I mean 😉

So, maybe you've tried drawing yourself or somebody else in one universe or another ?