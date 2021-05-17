Ilya Saplin

Hey, I'm alive

Hey, I'm alive hey character cartoon character emotion cartoon series cartoon final space motion graphics after effects gif ae animation hello motion art action 2d design vector illustration
Hey, guys. It's been almost a year since I last posted, and I want to get back on track.

The third season of one of my favorite cartoons, Final Space, is out now, and I've had a little child's wish to imagine what I might look like in this universe. And what's an imagination without motion, I thought? So I decided to practice facial animation in the style of Final Space. Anyway, if you've seen it, you'll know what I mean 😉

So, maybe you've tried drawing yourself or somebody else in one universe or another ?

