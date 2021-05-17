Marcelo Meijome

Week 19 - Ray Tracing 911

Created in Unreal Engine to test Nvidia RTX ray tracing.
Big thanks to the super detailed Porsche 911 by Singer 3d model created by Symon Kubicki.
🎶 Nightcall by Kavinsky

