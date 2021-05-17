Krzysztof Kowalski

Dark Stock Market Analytics Material Design Desktop Application

A Black Theme / Dark Mode in a Stock Market Analytics Desktop Application made with Material Design Themes. Implemented Clean Material Design UI Elements as well as an Acrylic Side Menu Bar.

Designed as a functional Desktop Application in XAML for Stock Prices Analytics.

Also, highly appreciate all the constructive feedback!

