DAY 33
Weird is in direct connection with spontaneous. Being spontaneous is the virtue of every artist. So, being weird is a good thing. Have fun.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.
If you like the illustration and want to use it, check it out here:
www.markrise.art
Clean and Minimal Flat Design Vector Character Illustration