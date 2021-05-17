Afdi Rahmayadi Swaratmaradja

#exploration Tailor Gang Menu

Afdi Rahmayadi Swaratmaradja
Afdi Rahmayadi Swaratmaradja
  • Save
#exploration Tailor Gang Menu ecommerce shop clothing brand menu design clothes branding clothing homepage uxdesign ux uidesign exploration ui uiux
Download color palette

Heyya, it's been a while

This is the menu for Tailor Gang Project, but because the project haven't start again so i use random assets on internet.

anyone know web for assets but free?

Afdi Rahmayadi Swaratmaradja
Afdi Rahmayadi Swaratmaradja

More by Afdi Rahmayadi Swaratmaradja

View profile
    • Like