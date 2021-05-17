Duy Vu

3D Web Environment with Spline

3D Web Environment with Spline desert illustration isometric 3d modeling 3d website spline tool design concept
  1. Prototype – 2.png
  2. Final.mp4

Public URL for 3d animation on web environment (use the scroll wheel on your mouse to zoom in or out & drag to rotate)
https://my.spline.design/desert-80481b702c216aa91b2d1953b12f7ab5/
Embeded link
< iframe src='https://my.spline.design/desert-80481b702c216aa91b2d1953b12f7ab5/' frameborder='0' width='100%' height='100%'>
Hope you like it ^^

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

