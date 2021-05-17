Chirag.UI

Yeezy Mafia Shoes E-Shop

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI
  • Save
Yeezy Mafia Shoes E-Shop shoes store yeezy adidas shoes app daily ui dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge online shop shoes yeezy mafia yeezymafia ui design 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Download color palette

Day 3/100

Yeezy Mafia Shoes E-Shop

Hello Guys!!

This is an Yeezy Mafia Shoes E-Shop Screens. I've took 100 days UI Challenge.

How do you like it? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI

More by Chirag.UI

View profile
    • Like