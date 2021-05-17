Purchase Concert Tickets App 🎟️

On the initial screen you can choose a category or use search. The next screen displays detailed information about the festival, its photo, description and time of the event, location and users who are interested in this festival. It also displays the possibility to purchase a ticket. A dark background affects the user emotionally, it highlights other colors and they look bright compared to black. In this way, bright photos of festivals stand out here. The third screen shows verified sellers who sell the concert tickets, it shows the number of tickets left so one can call or message the seller and get the tickets.