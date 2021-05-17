Salty Fish Logo

Salty fish is a digital media platform based in Kerala. They produce short films , music videos, comedy videos, movie Suggestions , movie reviews and other creative video contents.

The brand story of Salty Fish is very interesting. Their tagline is their brand story: "Not about smell, all about taste."

They are a group of cinephiles, wannabe filmmakers and actors. They are passionate and confident in their respective areas of expertise.

The team considers themselves as salty fishes. Their immediate surroundings label them as 'jobless' and 'aimless', like stinking salty fishes. But they strongly believe that they'll conquer the minds and screens with their unique and delicious 'taste'.

The client asked me to incorporate a story in the logo. The story was up to me, but it has to go well with the brand theme. They also needed the logo-story to be politically sound.

The Logo Story:

"The logo shows a fish being eaten. It could be another big fish or a human being. Suddenly the little fish gets a creative idea to escape!"