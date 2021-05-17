Jan Mráz

Nutrio Consultations Mobile App

Jan Mráz
Jan Mráz
Hire Me
  • Save
Nutrio Consultations Mobile App uiux uidesigner uxdesigner mobile design ios uitrends interface app design uidesign minimal mobile ui app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Designers!

Nutrio is a virtual start-up, offering online consultations in the field of nutrition and other well-being aspects. The app attracts people, who seek help with their own health issues or improving their condition.

Definitely let me know your feedback and press "L", if you like it! ♥

Have a great start to the week!

Jan Mráz
Jan Mráz
Transforming your vision into human-centered design 🚀
Hire Me

More by Jan Mráz

View profile
    • Like