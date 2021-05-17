Mokakano

Sky birds

Mokakano
Mokakano
  • Save
Sky birds children illustration coloured pencils watercolor illustration
Download color palette

This illustration was for a contest "Nguồn" ("Root" in Vietnamese). It was based on a ca dao (folk poetry) which illustrate the motherhood toward their children.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Mokakano
Mokakano

More by Mokakano

View profile
    • Like