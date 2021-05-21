FullEight visual identity: Kind words

Some kind words from FullEight Founder & CEO Patrick Redmond: “Jantine delivered a beautiful brand, on target, and on budget. She was able to take our ideas and concepts about what the brand should represent and translate them into a real, tangible visual identity for FullEight that resonates with our customers and separates us from our competition. Jantine was able to adjust to our evolving needs in a professional manner and we would absolutely work with her again!”