FullEight visual identity: Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on the new packaging for FullEight was a lot of fun! Since FullEight gels, creams and butters are applied before going to sleep we ensured the packaging looks great on your nightstand. To ensure proper usage we listed all guidelines on the back of the jar. All three products are designed in a different brand color, to make them distinguishable from another, yet still look familiar. When ordered online, the products will be delivered in a beautiful, deep purple box.