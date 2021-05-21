FullEight visual identity: Packaging

Working on the new packaging for FullEight was a lot of fun! Since FullEight gels, creams and butters are applied before going to sleep we ensured the packaging looks great on your nightstand. To ensure proper usage we listed all guidelines on the back of the jar. All three products are designed in a different brand color, to make them distinguishable from another, yet still look familiar. When ordered online, the products will be delivered in a beautiful, deep purple box.