Kemonn
Sobat.io

Morvo - Music Player Website

Kemonn
Sobat.io
Kemonn for Sobat.io
Hire Us
  • Save
Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Morvo - Preview.png
  2. Morvo - Preview 2.png
  3. Morvo - Landing Page.png

Hi everyone!

I continued the application concept from Padhang Satrio to create this website - Morvo is a comprehensive music player application that will help users find the best music they want.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

Any Type Of Query & Discussion: hello@sobat.io

Visit our website and follow us on Instagram

E3552c14d0c5e5cf848337504e80296b
Rebound of
Morvo - Music Player App
By Padhang Satrio
Sobat.io
Sobat.io
We are passionate about creating beautiful designs.
Hire Us

More by Sobat.io

View profile
    • Like