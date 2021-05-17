Morvo - Music Player Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi everyone!
I continued the application concept from Padhang Satrio to create this website - Morvo is a comprehensive music player application that will help users find the best music they want.
What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌
