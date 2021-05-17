Grocery app (BuyLocal)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Was part of my project during the Master's program at the Technical University of Madrid, Spain
BuyLocal helps customers to buy groceries from nearby shops without having to spend much. There are high-quality products available that are not available in the supermarkets, and there's no convenience to buy from those local stores. Thus, this app supports local stores and drives customers towards them with an easy and beautiful mobile app concept.
----------------
🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks
📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com