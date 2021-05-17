VictorThemes

Blogging Social Media Template

Blogging Social Media Template blog
Blogging Social Media Templates made for your Blogging promotions.

This Pack Includes:

i) 10 Social Media templates
ii) Facebook Post Size
iii) Instagram Post Size
iv) Twitter Post Size

Features:

i) Fully Layered PSD file.
ii) Fully Customizable and Editable.
iii) JPG files for reference
iv) Easy to editable social media banners
v) Readme Help file

MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED

Thanks for Watching :)

Posted on May 17, 2021
