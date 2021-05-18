FullEight visual identity: Color palette

Trending designs to inspire you
The color palette for the new visual identity for FullEight is based on the moment you see right before and after your eight hours of sleep: sunsets and sunrises. To stand out from competitors we decided to go for a deep purple instead of a dark blue as primary brand color, and build a versatile secondary palette inspired by the sky. We used subtle color gradients to mimic the sky, and make the colors feel alive 🌅