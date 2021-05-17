Supplements Picker

💥 Design problem :

Users must be able to personalize the equipment of their future home.

🔎 Our solution :

A list of cards that allows users to choose their equipment and several variants. The modifications are displayed dynamically on the 2D plan.

🖍 Designed with Figma

Design team :

Art director : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin

UX/UI designer : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier