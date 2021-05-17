Hiral Kataria

Granny's Basket - Logo design

Granny's Basket is an online portal of Granny's Spices, a manufacturer and export of spices for past 3 decades.

The logo brief was to create a modern, bold mark with a 'G' and 'basket' in the logo.

How do you find the logo? Do share in the comments below! :D

