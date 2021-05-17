Balaji

Time for a break

minimal lamp chair table bed mac uke bird men boy character night mode smoke 3d modeling blender 3d monitor workspace room myroom
My breaks are often looking like this, I do believe that a nice little break can work magic.

What better way to spend my time in lockdown than recreating my room in Srinagar? Well, I did just that! It's relaxing and authentic.

I tried a new style and theme and it took an hour or two to render smoothly. Thanks to @raghavkrsh for helping me to render different settings.

