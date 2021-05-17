Time for a break

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My breaks are often looking like this, I do believe that a nice little break can work magic.
What better way to spend my time in lockdown than recreating my room in Srinagar? Well, I did just that! It's relaxing and authentic.
I tried a new style and theme and it took an hour or two to render smoothly. Thanks to @raghavkrsh for helping me to render different settings.
