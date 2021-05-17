François Humbert

Łusk APP - inMotion

François Humbert
François Humbert
  • Save
Łusk APP - inMotion ux design sharp object design japan japanese light mode dark mode minimalist minimal uidesign uxui ui
Download color palette

Hi folks,
UX-UI Design for the Łusk app (handcrafted objects).
Figma + Photoshop / Illustrator

❤️Wanna show some support ? > Press " L"
Hit "Follow" for new contents.

fhumbert@live.fr
www.francoishumbert.fr
_
OCT1 by Matthieu Menant > (insta) @mattmenant

François Humbert
François Humbert

More by François Humbert

View profile
    • Like