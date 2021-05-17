Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jantine Zandbergen

FullEight visual identity: Primary logo

Jantine Zandbergen
Jantine Zandbergen
Hire Me
  • Save
FullEight visual identity: Primary logo fulleight clean logotype logo design branding rls sleep purple haelsum full eight brand identity brand design logo
Download color palette

New logo and visual identity for FullEight. FullEight provides natural relief products to help people with Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) rest better. Together we created a brand identity that establishes FullEight as a trustworthy brand and customers feel comfortable with seeing on their nightstand.

To reflect the character of FullEight I created a wordmark logo that looks friendly, optimistic and approachable. It’s easy to use and scalable, to make sure it looks great on both the website and packaging.

Jantine Zandbergen
Jantine Zandbergen
Hi! I’m a designer & illustrator from the Netherlands 👋
Hire Me

More by Jantine Zandbergen

View profile
    • Like