FullEight visual identity: Primary logo

New logo and visual identity for FullEight. FullEight provides natural relief products to help people with Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) rest better. Together we created a brand identity that establishes FullEight as a trustworthy brand and customers feel comfortable with seeing on their nightstand.

To reflect the character of FullEight I created a wordmark logo that looks friendly, optimistic and approachable. It’s easy to use and scalable, to make sure it looks great on both the website and packaging.