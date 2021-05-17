Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Innocent - Monoline Stylish Script

Innocent - Monoline Stylish Script children
Introducing our new font Innocent. Innocent is a beautiful and monoline stylish script.
 
Innocent Script consisting of a fashionable sophisticated signature-style script with its own unique curves and an elegant inky flow.
 
Innocent Script is perfect for photography, watermark, social media posts, advertisements, logos & branding, invitation, product designs, label, stationery, wedding designs, product packaging, special events or anything that need handwriting taste.
 
Diki Pradipta Tri Atmojo Pradipta Creative x Lettertype Studio 
 
For Personal Use Only
 
Please appreciate if you like Innocent

Posted on May 17, 2021
