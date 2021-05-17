Innocent - Monoline Stylish Script

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing our new font Innocent. Innocent is a beautiful and monoline stylish script.
Innocent Script consisting of a fashionable sophisticated signature-style script with its own unique curves and an elegant inky flow.
Innocent Script is perfect for photography, watermark, social media posts, advertisements, logos & branding, invitation, product designs, label, stationery, wedding designs, product packaging, special events or anything that need handwriting taste.
Diki Pradipta Tri Atmojo Pradipta Creative x Lettertype Studio
FREE DOWNLOAD
For Personal Use Only
Please appreciate if you like Innocent