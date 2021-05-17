Innocent - Monoline Stylish Script

Introducing our new font Innocent. Innocent is a beautiful and monoline stylish script.



Innocent Script consisting of a fashionable sophisticated signature-style script with its own unique curves and an elegant inky flow.



Innocent Script is perfect for photography, watermark, social media posts, advertisements, logos & branding, invitation, product designs, label, stationery, wedding designs, product packaging, special events or anything that need handwriting taste.



Diki Pradipta Tri Atmojo Pradipta Creative x Lettertype Studio



FREE DOWNLOAD

For Personal Use Only



Please appreciate if you like Innocent