Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing a leading Taxi Booking App offering online taxi services to people. They have a number of options under the ‘types of taxi’ section for people of all budgets.
Being an online business, it operates through a mobile application for both Android and iOS, built by Auxesis Infotech. Their app includes some useful and advanced features to provide better services to customers.
To know more about our mobile app development services, connect with us now!
Auxesis Infotech | Twitter | Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Pinterest | Youtube | Instagram |