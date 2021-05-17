Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

Taxi Booking

Taxi Booking

Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Taxi Booking
Introducing a leading Taxi Booking App offering online taxi services to people. They have a number of options under the ‘types of taxi’ section for people of all budgets.

Being an online business, it operates through a mobile application for both Android and iOS, built by Auxesis Infotech. Their app includes some useful and advanced features to provide better services to customers.

Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd
Ruchira | Auxesis Infotech Pvt Ltd

