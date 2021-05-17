VictorThemes

Business Flyer Template

The best flyer template for business agencies Flyer where it will be a perfect match for all your business purposes. This file consist of easily editable folders that are layered in a perfect way for easy understanding and editing purposes, where you can replace them by adding your Ideas, details, brand details and many more and also they are ready to print. Photos aren’t included.

Features:

i) AI, EPS, PDF, JPEG Files are included
ii) 300 DPI CMYK
iii) Editable Text, Image & Color
iv) Read me help files are Included

