തത്തപ്പനയിലെ ഇത്തിക്കോത്തൻ (Thatthapanayile Ithikkotthan) Book C

Malayalam Children's book cover design

തത്തപ്പനയിലെ ഇത്തിക്കോത്തൻ (Thatthapanayile Ithikkotthan) Book Cover Design.

Custom character illustration and background design.

Commissioned by Sreehari Book Publishers Group Mavelikara.

Made with Affinity Publisher and Affinity Designer