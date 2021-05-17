Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
തത്തപ്പനയിലെ ഇത്തിക്കോത്തൻ (Thatthapanayile Ithikkotthan) Book C

Malayalam Children's book cover design

തത്തപ്പനയിലെ ഇത്തിക്കോത്തൻ (Thatthapanayile Ithikkotthan) Book Cover Design.
Custom character illustration and background design.
Commissioned by Sreehari Book Publishers Group Mavelikara.
Made with #affinitypublisher and #affinitydesigner

