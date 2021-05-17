Abiraami Rakshana

Daily UI 003: Landing Page Design

landing page design landingpage
For Day 3 of the Daily UI challenge, i designed the Landing page for the time doctor application.
While designing the landing page, i kept in mind what the value proposition of the application was and strategically designed the information architecture to keep it as focused as possible, summing up the application as effectively as i could. Please leave feedback and suggestions if any!

Time Doctor is a SaaS employee monitoring tool launched by the owners of Staff.com in 2012. It includes keystroke logging, screenshot and internet usage tracking features. A multi-functional employee monitoring application with CRM and white label capabilities.

