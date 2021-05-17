International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️⚧.

Did you know that only on May 17, 1990, the World Health Organization eliminated homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses? 😳

For this reason, we are here today to remind ourselves which steps have been taken and how many still need to be taken so that we can finally talk about equality.