Calculator app (Calcy)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During my Engineering days, I've always wanted a nice calculator app for myself. I was using my mobile calculator for all my classes, which was not very handy and quick.
So, I decided to list down all the problems faced by my friends and myself to redesign the calculator app.
👏 Checkout the case-study on Medium/someshks
----------------
🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks
📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com