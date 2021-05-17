Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calculator app (Calcy)

During my Engineering days, I've always wanted a nice calculator app for myself. I was using my mobile calculator for all my classes, which was not very handy and quick.
So, I decided to list down all the problems faced by my friends and myself to redesign the calculator app.

Posted on May 17, 2021
