NationNext News Website Redesign

Hello everyone!
NationNext News website is a local news website based in Nagpur, India. My responsibility was to create a redesigned website which is a visually pleasing design of the landing page and came up with ideas that could improve the overall user experience. Full case study available on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119600253/NationNews-Website-Redesign?
I hope you like it.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email at nidhigsingh1993@gmail.com