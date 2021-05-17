Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nidhi Singh

NationNext News Website Redesign

Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
news website responsive design minimalistic user experience user interface uidesign uiux redesign website design
Hello everyone!

NationNext News website is a local news website based in Nagpur, India. My responsibility was to create a redesigned website which is a visually pleasing design of the landing page and came up with ideas that could improve the overall user experience. Full case study available on Behance

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119600253/NationNews-Website-Redesign?

I hope you like it.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email at nidhigsingh1993@gmail.com

Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh

