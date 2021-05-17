Plant Care Mobile App Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Guys 👋
This is my design concept about a Plant Care App.
You can find tips and guidelines for caring for plants and also you can buy your favorite plants
.
.
What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
We are available for new projects
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk