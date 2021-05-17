A word, a week. • 20 • Blooom

№ 20 – Blooom 🌷

Will Pietsch is a 2D animator at Buck Sydney, and he’s bringing you flowers to brighten up your Monday. The abundance of colors and floral shapes seem to perfectly pair with the strict Magnus typeface in white. There’s a nice contrast in this odd combination.

‘A word, a week.’ is an ongoing collaboration to see our animated typefaces in the hands artists we admire. A typeface is never a thing on its own. It’s always meant to be part of something bigger. Each week of 2021 we release a new animation by a new artist. It features a single word, set in an animated typeface from our collection. The artist comes up with the word and gets complete creative freedom. We get to see our type in action, and share the inspiring work with you.

Direction, design & animation: http://www.willpietsch.com

Type design & animation: http://www.calango.nl

Learn to create your own animated typefaces with our course on Motion Design School at https://motiondesign.school/products/animated-typefaces-with-animography