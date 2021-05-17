Geometric typography experiment Challenge DAY #4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribble!
I want to introduce you my 4th work of 100days challenge. The idea of it is simple. It is waved typographical text based on geometrical parts of the basic human feelings! Text is a humans name - Roman Aldiyarov who is fulled with incredible senses.
Red square is passion, yellow one is energy, black is strength, pink is love, orange is gratitude.
Hope you find something interesting about it!
Look forward to seeing your comments and likes ❤️💕😘😘