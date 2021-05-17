Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geometric typography experiment Challenge DAY #4

typography vector branding geometric art geometry geometric geometric design geometic geometry art design typography design typography logo typogaphy typography art illustartion illustration illustrator
Hello Dribble!

I want to introduce you my 4th work of 100days challenge. The idea of it is simple. It is waved typographical text based on geometrical parts of the basic human feelings! Text is a humans name - Roman Aldiyarov who is fulled with incredible senses.
Red square is passion, yellow one is energy, black is strength, pink is love, orange is gratitude.

Hope you find something interesting about it!

Look forward to seeing your comments and likes ❤️💕😘😘

