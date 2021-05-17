Geometric typography experiment Challenge DAY #4

Hello Dribble!

I want to introduce you my 4th work of 100days challenge. The idea of it is simple. It is waved typographical text based on geometrical parts of the basic human feelings! Text is a humans name - Roman Aldiyarov who is fulled with incredible senses.

Red square is passion, yellow one is energy, black is strength, pink is love, orange is gratitude.

Hope you find something interesting about it!

