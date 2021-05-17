Enterprise Procurement platform

Trending designs to inspire you
We worked with a startup to design and build a web application for managing procurement projects. We worked closely with the client to understand the user’s business processes, so we could provide a solution which allowed users to pull out key data, improve team task management and automate creation of projects. A key consideration was ensuring the system scaled well for use at an enterprise level. Full Clarity worked on the full project from blank piece of paper, through user flows, wireframes, UI design, front end and backend development.