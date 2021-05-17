Crypto taxi app (Ride X)

Trending designs to inspire you
I wanted to showcase my love for blockchain with my hackathon project at ETHIndia 2.0. RideX helps people to book taxies for a cheaper price and provide drivers with better profits.
👏 Checkout the case-study on Medium/someshks
----------------
🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks
📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com