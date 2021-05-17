Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Somesh Kesarla Suresh

Crypto taxi app (Ride X)

I wanted to showcase my love for blockchain with my hackathon project at ETHIndia 2.0. RideX helps people to book taxies for a cheaper price and provide drivers with better profits.

Posted on May 17, 2021
