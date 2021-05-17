blockland #01

Another isometric vector work, which is available on opensea:

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/14112446206932401086068974144671715730501202762232186884060832572539624488961

Used Tools:

Affinity Designer

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

👉 Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣

👉 www.daniel-rotter.de⁣⁣

————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Links:

Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin | Behance | Pinterest