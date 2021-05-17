UI Concept | Eco Drop Delivery and Marketplace Microsite

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys 🎉
Today I'd like to share with you some of my concepts for EcoDrop App
Their product-focused website is 3 self-contained mobile applications for buying, selling and shipping.
Hope you will like it! Let me know your opinion.
Designer: Chuong Vu
Develover: Vinh Giang