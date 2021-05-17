Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rod Ramoun

Nacho Skater

Rod Ramoun
Rod Ramoun
  • Save
Nacho Skater character animation motiongraphics comic art illustration art illustrator motion design vector illustration illustration characterdesign
Download color palette

Before starting my work, I usually do some "free" sketches to warm my hand and my mind. Sometimes (just sometimes) I like some of them, and I try to do something with them. This time I thought the vector might be a nice finish for this one. Soon I will cheer him up. I hope you like it.

Rod Ramoun
Rod Ramoun

More by Rod Ramoun

View profile
    • Like