Bibliothèque de Sociologie – Navigation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Navigation is quite an important feature in interfaces. I decided to add here navigation that is close to classic library cards which are organized in alphabetical order.
What do you think?
You can also find my works on
Instagram and Behance