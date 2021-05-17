Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drill Time

Drill Time glove cable wire 3d hand hand 3d icon set 3d icons 3d icon construction drill isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
So I've been feeling a little ... industrial ... lately and figure it was time for another weeklong series, what do you think? I'm gonna wring out some construction-related illos from the thick TF2 hands I made so they could do some work before retiring, lol.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
