Drill Time

So I've been feeling a little ... industrial ... lately and figure it was time for another weeklong series, what do you think? I'm gonna wring out some construction-related illos from the thick TF2 hands I made so they could do some work before retiring, lol.
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day folks!
All heart,
Reijo