Home plants

Home plants mobileapp interaction ux ui ios mobile android interface design application
The "Home plants" app contains more than 140 of the most popular plants, provides detailed information in a convenient graphical form on ease of care, light level, watering frequency, moisture content and much more.

More information about the project here: https://www.ironwaterstudio.com/en/project/homeplants

Posted on May 17, 2021
