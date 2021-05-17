Trending designs to inspire you
The "Home plants" app contains more than 140 of the most popular plants, provides detailed information in a convenient graphical form on ease of care, light level, watering frequency, moisture content and much more.
More information about the project here: https://www.ironwaterstudio.com/en/project/homeplants