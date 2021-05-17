🛡️ "Security Validation" Landingpage exploration

Hey, Dribbblers!

Check out one of my recent explorations. Here just a concept to redesign cymulate.com, in this design I wanna share how pastel and gradient color combine on website design. lemme know your thought?

