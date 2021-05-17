Digital Banking - Web & Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Morning team 👋
Here goes a fintech product exploration we've performed during one of our recent projects in the field of personal finances.
We tried to bring clarity and elements distinction into the high-load interface in order to make it functional and easy to use.
What do you think of the results? 😇
************
💌 We're open to cooperation! hi@etheric.agency
************
Our website | Linked In | Clutch | Instagram | Facebook