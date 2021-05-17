Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Etheric ⚡️

Digital Banking - Web & Mobile

Etheric ⚡️
Etheric ⚡️
Hire Us
  • Save
Digital Banking - Web & Mobile web app mobile app dashboad banking dashboard finance app financial finances banking neobank bank credit application finance loan fintech app brand identity ux ui etheric
Digital Banking - Web & Mobile web app mobile app dashboad banking dashboard finance app financial finances banking neobank bank credit application finance loan fintech app brand identity ux ui etheric
Download color palette
  1. Frame_8.png
  2. Frame_9.png

Morning team 👋

Here goes a fintech product exploration we've performed during one of our recent projects in the field of personal finances.

We tried to bring clarity and elements distinction into the high-load interface in order to make it functional and easy to use.

What do you think of the results? 😇

************
💌 We're open to cooperation! hi@etheric.agency
************

Our website | Linked In | Clutch | Instagram | Facebook

Etheric ⚡️
Etheric ⚡️
Creating emotional experiences for your users
Hire Us

More by Etheric ⚡️

View profile
    • Like