Dimension 4 design system

Dimension 4 design system
Dimension 4 design system figma components design system
Dimension 4 design system figma components design system
Dimension 4 design system figma components design system
Dimension 4 design system figma components design system
I wanted to work more efficiently while using Figma, and Dimension 4 was the result. Using my design system reduced my design time by at least 40%. It contains over 850+ components and 120+ styles that has crossed over 1.1k downloads on Figma community.

👍 Download a copy of Dimension 4 here

👏 Checkout the case-study on Medium/someshks

----------------

🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks

📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com

Posted on May 17, 2021
