Dimension 4 design system

I wanted to work more efficiently while using Figma, and Dimension 4 was the result. Using my design system reduced my design time by at least 40%. It contains over 850+ components and 120+ styles that has crossed over 1.1k downloads on Figma community.
👍 Download a copy of Dimension 4 here
👏 Checkout the case-study on Medium/someshks
----------------
🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks
📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com