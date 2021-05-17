Food delivery app

Trending designs to inspire you
🛵 Hey!
Monday, which means it's time to do a new shot. I designed a food delivery mobile app in a minimalistic style. I like the combination of illustration and muted colors with black color. As for me, the design is interesting and pleasant, but what do you think? Enjoy and leave feedback, this is an additional motivation for me!
I am open to new projects!
hey.anoshko@gmail.com | Linkedin | Instagram