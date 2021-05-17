file-sharing service: home page

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Sun
Daniel Sun
Daniel Sun for heartbeat
Happy Monday y'all! Some of you might be already tired of Google Drive (and the way it looks), so I visualized another file-sharing alternative.

A great start to an efficient collaboration with your co-workers is a single access point to all your project-related materials. Here's how I see it.

What do you think? Be sure to share a couple of thoughts.

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.

