file-sharing service: home page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy Monday y'all! Some of you might be already tired of Google Drive (and the way it looks), so I visualized another file-sharing alternative.
A great start to an efficient collaboration with your co-workers is a single access point to all your project-related materials. Here's how I see it.
What do you think? Be sure to share a couple of thoughts.
Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.