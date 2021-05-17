Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hasura crosses 200 Million Downloads on Github

As Hasura crossed 200 million downloads on GitHub last weekend, we created this motion graphics animation to celebrate with our community.

Visit https://hasura.io/graphql/ to learn more about Hasura and GraphQL technology.

Register for our Annual User Conference here https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2021/

Posted on May 17, 2021
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

