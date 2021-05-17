OneClick Wi-Fi app

I pursued my Bachelor of technology in Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, IN. And, we had an amazing Wi-Fi connection dedicated for students called VOLSBB. The authentication page had a lot of bugs and was not mobile friendly. So, my friend Yaswant and myself decided to have our side-project to tackle this problem. And, this was the final result.

